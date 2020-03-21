Individuals who are unable to work for more than seven days because of suspected exposure to COVID-19 can obtain an isolation note through a new online service launched by the government.

The notes will provide workers with evidence to give to their employers to demonstrate that they have been advised to self-isolate due to coronavirus, either because they have symptoms or they live with someone who has symptoms, and so cannot work.

The move follows news of an unprecedented package of measures announced by Chancellor Rishi Sunak designed to support businesses and their employees during and after the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

The new isolation note system means workers can obtain evidence of their need to self-isolate without the need to contact a doctor.

It is hoped the move will reduce the pressure on GP surgeries and prevent people needing to leave their homes.

For the first seven days off work, employees can self-certify so they do not need any evidence for their employer. After that, employers may ask for evidence of sickness absence.

Where this is related to having symptoms of coronavirus or living with someone who has symptoms, the isolation note can be used to provide evidence of the advice to self-isolate.

People who need to claim Universal Credit or Employment and Support because of coronavirus will not be required to produce a fit note or an isolation note.

The notes can be accessed through the NHS website and NHS 111 online. After answering a few questions, an isolation note will be emailed to the user. If they don’t have an email address, they can have the note sent to a trusted family member or friend, or directly to their employer.

Health and Social Care Secretary Matt Hancock said: “It is absolutely vital we do everything we can to ease the burden on our healthcare professionals, allowing them to spend as much time as possible with those patients that need them most.

“Digital isolation notes will provide reassurance to those self-isolating and their employers while also reducing the pressure on our NHS, so they can continue doing all they can to protect the people of this country and save lives.”

The isolation note service was commissioned by NHSX and has been built by NHS Digital.