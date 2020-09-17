Cura, the specialist protection adviser, has introduced new software into its website in an effort to simplify accessibility to insurance.

Cura – widely known across the protection sector as a specialist in special risks has championed the calls for fair access to insurance for people with health conditions over recent years.

Cura’s Kathryn Knowles said that the addition of the Recite Me language and accessibility bar on its website enables users to have documents read aloud to them, to download text as an MP3 file, change fonts, colours, sizes, to translate into over 100 different languages and has a fully integrated dictionary and thesaurus.

Knowles said: “There are still many steps for us to take. I’m currently starting a British Sign Language course so that I can ‘speak’ the language that some of our clients use.

“Even though I will not be fluent and I certainly will not be perfect, this will demonstrate to our clients that their needs are our priority.”