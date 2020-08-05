A system designed to measure if key targets are being met by the NHS is set to be introduced.

A panel of experts is reporting to the Commons Health Committee to assess progress made on policy commitments.

Maternity services is the first area that will be reviewed.

The panel will rate performance from “outstanding” to “inadequate” and seek to drive improvements where needed.Panel chair Dame Jane Dacre told the BBC it would be “fair and impartial” in its findings.

Dame Jane, Professor of medical education at University College London and ex-President of the Royal College of Physicians, said she was an apolitical figure.

Health Committee Chairman, former Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt, said: “This will mean the government is held to account by an evaluation process similar to that used across the NHS and social care system which gives not just an absolute score but key pointers as to how to improve that score next time round.

“We hope it will focus attention on areas where a number of vital commitments have been made.”

Cancer care and mental health are also on the radar.

The panel’s reports are expected to be made public and where progress towards targets is thought to be inadequate or requiring improvement, the committee would expect to action to be taken and follow-up reviews to take place.