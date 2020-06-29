Individuals who were seriously ill in hospital with coronavirus should be screened for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), a group of doctors says.

The Covid Trauma Response Working Group, led by University College London, said those who had been in intensive care were most at risk.

The experts from across south-east England said regular check ups should last at least a year, the BBC reports.

They say that tens of thousands of COVID-19 patients treated in hospital would have been seriously ill enough to develop PTSD.

The working group highlighted research which showed 30% of patients who had suffered severe illnesses in infectious disease outbreaks in the past had gone on to develop PTSD, while depression and anxiety problems were also common.

More than 100,000 people have been treated in hospital for the virus.