County Employee Benefits joins AMII

Gloucester-based intermediary is latest firm to join trade body
Emily Perryman 15th July 2019

County Employee Benefits (CEB) has joined the Association of Medical Insurers and Intermediaries (AMII). 

Based in Gloucester, CEB is the latest member to join AMII, the not-for-profit body representing approximately 140 intermediaries, insurers and providers across the health and wellbeing sector. 

Nikki Grigg, managing director at CEB, said the firm was set up with three core values: honesty, transparency and service.

“Joining AMII will allow us to be at the forefront of changes in the market and work with an association that is inspiring the market to offer independent and impartial advice along with the invaluable knowledge and experience that comes with it,” Grigg added.

AMII membership benefits include participation at national conferences, technical regulatory compliance support, parliamentary and regulatory lobbying, preferential professional indemnity insurance cover, online technical advice and professional support, an education events programme and opportunities to network with industry colleagues.

Stuart Scullion (pictured), AMII chairman, said CEB’s core values align with everything AMII stands for, adding: “We’re proud to say that AMII continues to expand and we hope to announce further new members over the coming months.”

