Britain’s competition watchdog is looking into Bupa’s proposed acquisition of CS Healthcare.

Britain’s largest private medical insurance provider announced its plans to acquire the CS Healthcare private medical insurance (PMI) book earlier this month.

The deal would add 18,500 members to the Bupa customer base.

GIven its market dominance, Bupa’s acquisition falls under the watchdog’s remit.

CS Healthcare provides medical cover workers in the civil service and other, in the main, public and third sector businesses.

The latest update about the deal – which is due to complete towards the end of 2020 – are available here.