CII updates toolkit for members to promote Chartered status

The Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) has updated the toolkit for members to promote their Chartered status.

The Chartered toolkit was launched earlier this year and includes documents explaining what consumers can expect from a business that has achieved Chartered status, plus details of how to get a Chartered wall plaque and window stickers to help promote chartered status.

The toolkit now also includes an example press release and communication guidelines for when firms want to inform the media about their achievement, plus branded social media graphics and website banners so firms can display their Chartered status online.

Sian Fisher, chief executive of the CII, said Chartered status is a symbol of the commitment a firm or individual holds for technical competence, high standards and ethical practices.

“We want to help our members celebrate and explain their achievement to their clients,” she added.