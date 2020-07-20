Trade body on the board of International Association for Sustainable Economy

The Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) has revealed its plans to work with the International Association for Sustainable Economy (IASE) to create environmental, social and governance (ESG) qualifications.

The CII will join the association’s board and academic committee to help to create the content for exams exploring environmental, social and corporate governance.

The IASE launches today with an aim to urge governments worldwide to align their economic aid and COVID-19 recovery efforts with the latest climate science and to issue ESG certification to candidates with multiple professional profiles.

IASE expects to offer the certification of professionalism in ESG knowledge via official online exams during the fourth quarter of 2020.

IASE will begin its activity with a presence in more than 25 countries, providing coverage and services to more than two-thirds of the world’s population, and intends to continue growing, expanding the geographies in which it will be present.

Keith Richards (pictured), Managing Director of Engagement at the CII, said: “ESG considerations have been growing in prominence within the institutional market for a good number of years and this is starting to flow into the retail market.

“The IASE qualifications will be designed in collaboration with highly experienced ESG professionals from multiple geographies and industries around the world.

“We look forward to working with IASE to help shape qualifications that improve understanding of the different responsible investment approaches and the green finance market.”