Awareness campaign aims to underline benefits of using certified and qualified firms

The Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) is launching a campaign designed to raise awareness among consumers of what they can expect from companies that achieve Chartered status.

CII CEO Sian Fisher: ‘The badge says it all – Chartered firms have shows commitment to nurturing knowledge, client centricity and serving society’

Between August and the end of October, advertorials will appear in Chamber of Commerce magazines, Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales publications, the Law Society Gazette and Money Week.

The advertorial campaign – which will cost £24,000 – was produced by the body in response to calls from members for it to raise awareness of how financial advisers and insurance firms achieve Chartered status and how it benefits consumers.

Chartered status is a symbol of technical competence and signifies a public commitment to professional standards.

As well as advertorials, in the new few months ‘Choose Chartered’ adverts will appear online and on social media.

It follows an advertising campaign run across social media and financial publications such as the Daily Mail run by the CII in October 2019.

Sian Fisher, CEO of the Chartered Insurance Institute, said that Chartered firms have made a public commitment to “nurturing knowledge, client centricity and serving society”.

She said: “The Chartered badge proudly tells you when a professional has made a public commitment to upholding the highest standards and putting you first. The badge says it all.”