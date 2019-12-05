CII partners with Scope to foster inclusive working environments

The Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) has partnered with Scope – the disability equality charity – to develop guidance on reporting and developing a diverse, inclusive working environment for people with disabilities.

According to Scope, the insurance sector must face up to the need to do more to ensure everyone has the same access to employment.

Those working in the profession need to collect and report on their workforce’s disability data so that bosses can identify how many staff identify as disabled and how their experiences compare with their colleagues, it said.

Scope found many employers collect this data but few publish it publicly or use it to understand where disabled employees face barriers at work and use this evidence to inform plans to become more inclusive organisations.

The charity said publicly reporting disability data will show disabled people that the insurance profession is committed to creating an inclusive environment for disabled people to work in.

The report explains how to collect data, what kind of information should be gathered plus ways to support the career progression of disabled members of staff.

Sian Fisher, CEO of the CII, said hurdles which prevent people with disabilities from securing work, succeeding in work or even having access to things often taken for granted, such as affordable insurance premiums for travel, need to be found and replaced with the right culture of support.

“Businesses cannot survive if they ignore sections of society, whether it is in their employment practices or within their potential customer pool. We want our profession, a mature and innovative market of ideas, to be held up as a standard for others to follow,” she added.

Katharine Moxham, spokesperson for GRiD, the group risk association, argued employer-sponsored group risk protection benefits have an important part to play in improving access to insurance and can be especially valuable for those with a disability and/or living with a health condition.

“On top of this, the extra help and support that comes with a group risk policy (particularly group income protection) can give employers a simple and cost-effective way of managing the asks being made of them by government to help their people improve their physical, mental and financial health and to help close the disability employment gap,” she said.