CII launches campaign to raise awareness of Chartered status

Ads explain what consumers can expect from Chartered firms

The Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) has launched a web and social media advertising campaign to explain what Chartered status means to consumers.

Launched on 31 October, the advertisements will appear online on the websites of financial publications such as Business Insider and Investors Chronicle. The adverts will appear for four to six weeks.

The advertising campaign aims to raise awareness among consumers of what they can expect from companies that have achieved Chartered status.

Chartered status is a symbol of technical competence and signifies a public commitment to professional standards.

The advertising campaign, which costs £200,000, comes in response to feedback from businesses to the CII’s Chartered Consultation.

Members called for the CII to invest in promoting Chartered and increase awareness of how financial advisers and insurance firms achieving this status benefits consumers.

Sian Fisher (pictured), chief executive of the CII, said Chartered firms have made a public commitment to nurturing knowledge, client centricity and serving society.

“The CII made a commitment to continued investment in raising awareness of Chartered status among consumers and we are therefore pleased to launch this advertising campaign,” she added.