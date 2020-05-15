Professional body reassures candidates that July assessments will take place, whatever guidance is issued regarding coronavirus lockdown

The Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) is writing to more than 2,500 candidates set to sit to exams in July to reassure them that they will still be able to be assessed, whatever government guidance is issued to slow the spread of coronavirus in the coming months.

Next week the professional body will contact those who were set to sit their written examinations on 6th and 7th July for units RO6, AF7, AF1 and AF5 to inform them they will now complete their exam on-screen by online remote invigilation as the exam centres will be closed.

CII Learning and Assessment Director Gill White: Remote invigilation is ‘robust’ format

A spokesman for the CII said it decided to take the decision not to use exam centres “as the safety of candidates is our greatest priority” and the use of remote invigilation provides “certainty” that these exams will still go ahead.

Candidates will be provided with information to prepare for this exam format.

In response to government guidance, the CII has also taken the decision to postpone June’s multiple-choice-question (MCQ) exams in centres in the UK.

Candidates will be contacted in the next week to be told they can rebook at an exam centre for another date or take the exam by remote invigilation at a future date.

The CII spokesman said that remote invigilation will be gradually rolled out, with some units starting in July.

Remote invigilation for all MCQ exams will be available by the end of Autumn.

When the CII can safely reopen MCQ exam centres, it will, and then candidates will have the choice of taking their MCQ exam at a centre or by remote invigilation.

For students outside of the UK wishing to sit MCQ exams, the CII will follow regional government advice for that area and reopen exam centres when it is safe to do so.

Remote invigilation will be available internationally.

There will be no additional fee for remote invigilation above the normal enrolment/exam fee.

Gill White, Learning and Assessment Director of the CII, said: “The safety of our candidates is our highest priority. The CII is constantly reviewing the evolving government guidance around safe practices and the potential timetable for changes in lockdown.

“As a result of the uncertainties around the UK situation until early July, we have worked hard to bring forward projects to deliver remote invigilation. This means our candidates can sit their exam online from the comfort of their own home or chosen private space. It is a robust assessment delivery format with great convenience for professionals.

“It also provides certainty that the exams can go ahead even with the current work and travel restrictions. So, our candidates can continue to prepare for their exams in the knowledge they will be able to sit them.

“We will be contacting the candidates registered for these exams over the next week to provide full guidance in plenty of time to prepare for the exam format and outline how remote invigilation will work.”

For further information on exam updates and remote invigilation please visit https://www.cii.co.uk/about-us/coronavirus-updates