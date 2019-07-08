CII chief urges insurance professionals to talk to women

Sian Fisher, chief executive of the Chartered Insurance Institute (CII), has called for more insurance professionals to sign-up to become an Insuring Women’s Futures ambassador.

Speaking at the Insurance Supper Club event, Fisher (pictured) said she was looking for more ambassadors to commit to run a financial wellbeing session at work or among social groups, universities, colleges, charities, friends and family.

There are already hundreds of Insuring Women’s Futures ambassadors but Fisher challenged more to sign up in order to meet the “Talk to 10,000” challenge she has set the profession.

The challenge requires ambassadors to meet and talk to at least 10 women each, using the Female Financial Wellbeing Guide as a checklist.

The challenge was created after research carried out by the Insuring Women’s Futures initiative discovered women still lack financial resilience and are often at a significant financial disadvantage to men.

Anyone who agrees to be an ambassador will be invited to a training session explaining how to hold a financial wellbeing session during Talk Money Week, which kicks off on 12 November. They will also be encouraged to share photos and insights from their sessions on social media using the hashtag #MakeEachMomentCount, in a bid to get more women talking about their finances.

“Women working today should not be worse off than their mothers and grandmothers,” said Fisher. “Financial wellbeing sessions will help women have a plan to make the most of the pound in their pocket.”