The Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) has awarded 34 prizes for the exceptional completion of the professional body’s qualifications in 2019.

The CII Examination prizes, which have been handed out annually since the professional body was formed in 1912, are given to candidates who achieved the highest performance in their exam sittings and were judged to have produced the greatest standard of coursework.

This year, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the CII will send the certificates to the winners’ homes but wanted to celebrate their achievements and so in the coming weeks the professional body will applaud their efforts via the CII’s social media accounts.

Among this year’s winners were insurance and personal finance professionals from St James’s Place, Smart Pension, Willis Towers Watson, Mazars, Marsh, NFU Mutual, Amlin, LV= and Aviva.

CII Chief Executive Sian Fisher said: “During these challenging times it is important to continue to applaud the efforts of our members in furthering their knowledge and equipping themselves with the skills needed to help consumers.

“Congratulations to these individuals for their exceptional performance when completing one of our qualifications and for their exemplary work.”

More information about theAwards is available here.

Entry for these prizes is automatic for every CII candidate who completes a test or submits coursework during the year.

Every winner receives between £100 and £1,000 plus a certificate, which is usually presented to them at their local institute dinner, handed out by the sponsor of the category or sent directly to them if they prefer that option.