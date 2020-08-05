The Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) has awarded 34 prizes for the exceptional completion of the professional body’s qualifications in 2019.
The CII Examination prizes, which have been handed out annually since the professional body was formed in 1912, are given to candidates who achieved the highest performance in their exam sittings and were judged to have produced the greatest standard of coursework.
This year, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the CII will send the certificates to the winners’ homes but wanted to celebrate their achievements and so in the coming weeks the professional body will applaud their efforts via the CII’s social media accounts.
Among this year’s winners were insurance and personal finance professionals from St James’s Place, Smart Pension, Willis Towers Watson, Mazars, Marsh, NFU Mutual, Amlin, LV= and Aviva.
CII Chief Executive Sian Fisher said: “During these challenging times it is important to continue to applaud the efforts of our members in furthering their knowledge and equipping themselves with the skills needed to help consumers.
“Congratulations to these individuals for their exceptional performance when completing one of our qualifications and for their exemplary work.”
More information about theAwards is available here.
Entry for these prizes is automatic for every CII candidate who completes a test or submits coursework during the year.
Every winner receives between £100 and £1,000 plus a certificate, which is usually presented to them at their local institute dinner, handed out by the sponsor of the category or sent directly to them if they prefer that option.
CII Examination Qualification 2019: The Award Winners
Crawford Prize for best result for completion of the Advanced Diploma in Insurance qualification: Akua Fremah Nsiah-Tandoh of LV and Richard Mayianda Omwoyo of UAP Insurance Company (Kenya).
Henry J Tapscott Prize in recognition of excellence in completion of the Advanced Diploma in Insurance qualification: Mark Randall of HDI Global SE.
John Ellams Award for excellence in completion of the Advanced Diploma in Insurance qualification: Houmam Kamel Tabbaa of Majid AL Fuutaim.
BIBA Prize for best result on completion of the Advanced Diploma in Insurance qualification for a candidate employed by a BIBA member: Florence Rose Hulands of Hayes Parsons Ltd.
Manchester Centenary Prize for excellence in completion of the Advanced Diploma in Insurance qualification: Muhammad Umer Tariq of Orient Insurance.
AIA Education Foundation Prize for best result in the Aviation and Space Insurance unit M91 on completion of the Advanced Diploma in Insurance qualification: William Thomas Perry of TCMA.
David John Hine Memorial Prize for best result in the Advanced Insurance Broking unit 930 on completion of the Advanced Diploma in Insurance qualification: Kate Emily Sabine of Marsh Ltd.
Alison Ecob Memorial Prize for best result in the Risk Management in Insurance unit 992 for a UK candidate on completion of the Advanced Diploma in Insurance qualification: Jake Wingfield of Willis Towers Watson.
Worshipful Company of Insurers Prize for best result in the Advanced Diploma in Financial Planning qualification: William Palmer of Mazars LLP
Barnfield Prize for excellence in completion of the core units of the Advanced Diploma in Insurance qualification: Muhammad Muneer Khan of State Life Insurance Corporation.
JB Welson Prize for excellence in completion of the core units of the Advanced Diploma in Insurance qualification: Ashraf Yusuf Mdala of Kingfisher Insurance Brokers.
HJ Greening Prize for the best result in the Long Term Insurance Business unit P63: Bilal Rehan of ArchiSite Establishment.
Kenneth Griffiths Prize for the best result in the Advanced Claims unit 820: Edward Kirk of Alesco Delegated Authority.
Paul Maynard Memorial Prize for the best result in the Advanced Insurance Broking unit 930: Olivar Nias of Marsh Ltd.
CII Award in Excellence in Claims Practice for the best result in the Claims Practice unit M85: Stephen Watson of Aviva UK Insurance and Nathan Harvey of Ryans Insurance.
McNeil and Wallace Award, Liverpool Underwriters Association, for the best result in the Cargo and Goods in Transit Insurance unit M90: Gavin Beningfield of RSA Insurance.
London Business Interruption Association Prize for best result in the Commercial Property and Business Interruption unit M93: Catherine Elizabeth Tang of Thomas Carroll (Brokers) Ltd, Emma Evans of NFU Mutual Insurance Society Ltd and Matthew Litchfield of RA Cowen & Partners Ltd.
Stanley Brown Prize for the best result in the Liability Insurances unit M96: Catherine Elizabeth Tang of Thomas Carroll (Brokers) Ltd.
Boleslaw Monic Prize for the best result in the Reinsurance unit M97: Victoria Lowe of Liberty Specialty Markets.
McNeil and Wallace Award, Liverpool Underwriters Association for the best result in the Marine Hull and Associated Liabilities unit M98: Thomas Bishop of QBE Insurance (Europe) Ltd.
Layborn Prize for the best result in the Pensions and Retirement Planning unit R04: Craig Morrison of St James’s Place, and Tim Elson of Financial Advice & Services.
Sedgwick International UK Prize for the best result in the Insurance, Legal and Regulatory unit IF1 and the Insurance Claims Handling Process unit IF4 for a UK candidate: Richard Slater of NFU Mutual.
International Underwriting Association Prize for the Best result in the Diploma in Insurance qualification for a candidate employed by a member of the IUA: Chloe Wright of QBE Insurance (Europe) Ltd.
Worshipful Company of Insurers Prize for the best result in the Diploma in Insurance qualification: Rebecca Thompson.
Worshipful Company of Insurers Prize for the best result in the Diploma in Financial Planning qualification: Paul Brady of St James Place
John Poel Prize for the best result in the Diploma in Insurance qualification for a candidate employed by a BIBA member: Christopher Ball of Reich Insurance.
Certificate in Paraplanning prize for the best result in the Certificate in Paraplanning qualification: Alan Charles Hillyard of Killik & Co LLP.
The Dr Alexander Scott Prize for the best result in the Certificate in Insurance Market Specialisation: Nicholas Martin Robbins of MIB.
Worshipful Company of Insurers Prize for the best result in the Certificate in Insurance qualification: Mark Randall of HDI Global SE, Robert Thomas of THB Group and Heather Marie Jacombs of Marsh UK Ltd.
Worshipful Company of Insurers Prize for the best result in the Award in Financial Administration qualification: Alanta Arnold of Smart Pension, Therese Hanssen-James of Smart Pension Ltd, Lucy Cowburn of ReAssue Rosso and Kimberley Tyson of Telford Mann Ltd