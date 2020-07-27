The Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) has recognised individuals across the industry with a number of awards, in recognition of their leadership qualities and the way they have worked to raise standards in the last 12 months.

Earlier this year, CII members nominated individuals whose work with the CII’s local and affiliate institutes and or contribution to their local community was raising standards in the profession.

A panel of judges consisting of representatives from the CII and their various societies, then reviewed the nominations to decide who should receive a trophy and a certificate of accomplishment.

This year the Allan Bridgewater medal for outstanding achievement that benefit the wider insurance profession went to Husain Al Ajmi, Managing Director of The Foundation for Insurance and Finance Education Limited (FIFE).

A spokesman for the CII said that Al Ajmi has been a mentor for many working in the insurance profession in the Middle East and was instrumental in developing insurance education and training for the region.

Working with the CII, he worked to make CII professional qualifications were translated from English to Arabic.

Al Ajimi said: “My dream has always been to contribute to the raising of standards of our industry and it has been an absolute pleasure to be involved in initiatives that have seen the CII at the heart of the industry growth across so many countries.”

The Emerging Professional of the Year award went to Dionne Wall, Mortgage Adviser for Financial Options.

David Oram, Technical Head Office Class Underwriter at NFU, Hannah Kate Smith, Chief of Staff at Lloyds, Christopher Henley Head of Wording at Tokio Marine Kiln, Steven Clemence, Director and Financial Planner at T H March & Co. Limited, and Charlotte Watts, Associate Director of Energy and Mining at Aon Singapore, received the Distinguished Award in recognition of service to the insurance industry and the CII.

Juliet Halfacre, Senior Business Developer at Allianz Engineering, and Michael Kevin Clementson, Head of Agriculture Crawford & Co Adjusters Ltd picked up the Outstanding Award.

Dr Christianah Bola Onigbogi, Chief Executive of CBO Insurance Brokers Ltd, received the Exceptional Award.

Sian Fisher, CEO of the Chartered Insurance Institute, said: “It is vital the efforts of those working to raise standards and build trust in the insurance and personal finance profession continues to be recognised.

“Due to Covid-19, the trophies that accompany these awards couldn’t be handed out at a ceremony this year but I hope during these challenging times our more than 129,000 members are inspired by the work that warranted these awards and will join me in virtually applauding the winner’s efforts.”

The awards, which are an annual event, are sponsored by Aviva.