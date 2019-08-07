Choice Benefits joins AMII

Choice Benefits Limited has joined the Association of Medical Insurers and Intermediaries (AMII).

Based in Lancashire, Choice Benefits was founded by director Terry Shelbourne five years ago.

Shelbourne (pictured) previously worked in the medical industry, including the NHS, before joining Bupa and then going on to head up the SME and corporate team at Chase Templeton.

Choice Benefits looks after private medical insurance and protection policies for small corporates and SMEs.

Shelbourne said he wanted Choice Benefits to join AMII because of the lobbying impact the trade association has had.

“AMII is not just a qualified and authorised trade body – the workshops and events are informative and educational for the whole sector,” he added.

In recent years AMII has petitioned and lobbied the government against a rise in insurance premium tax (IPT), held workshops on the EU’s Insurance Distribution Directive (IDD) and hosted an AGM addressing the fast-changing healthcare industry.

Stuart Scullion, AMII chairman, said: “It is very pleasing to hear that, as a result, we are attracting and engaging with new members keen to learn more about our sector, regulation and best practice.”