Employers with staff who travel for business should remind their employees about the medical and security assistance that they provide for them, a survey suggests.

Research carried out for Collinson just prior to the coronavirus shows that while half of business travellers say their employer has invested in medical and security assistance to support them, 51% of those are not sure what it actually means or offers.

The global medical, security and travel risk management services provider said that three quarters of employees feel their employer cares about their physical wellbeing when asking them to go on business trips.

But it said its research – carried out among 17,000 participants across 12 different countries – shows that many employees are still “apprehensive” about making use of the traveller assistance and support services they have been signed up for, with only a fifth saying they were confident using their 24/7 medical and security assistance in the event of something going wrong while abroad.

The survey shows that some 15% of business travellers say their employer “might” provide those kind of services but they were “not sure”, while over a tenth (12%) said they would not know as they simply do not understand what medical and security assistance is.

Scott Sunderman, head of assistance at Collinson said that while it is “great” to see so many employers have signed up to medical and security assistance services for their employees, “something needs to be done” for staff to realise the full potential of these services.

He said: “Business travellers especially will be looking to their employers and travel providers to guarantee they’re fully supported when business travel picks up again post COVID-19 and, for many, that support is there – they just need to know how to use it.”