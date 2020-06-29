Bupa UK Insurance has expanded its range of remote services to meet demand, in a move that it says will help customers stay in control of their physical and mental health from home.

“Bupa From Home” supports customers who are worried about visiting a clinic or hospital in person, with remote services providing quick, convenient access for anyone, a spokesman said.

There are concerns that COVID-19 has made many people reluctant to leave home to access healthcare.

The spokesman said that doctors are “increasingly concerned” that people are putting off seeking help for serious and time-critical conditions, which is reflected in the sharp drop in GP referrals for cancer and mental health conditions.

Bupa From Home customers can get advice from nurses on everyday health concerns, treatment from GPs, physios and mental health therapists, and fast access to diagnosis and treatment for critical conditions such as cancer, cardiac and mental health, the spokesman said.

Bupa can also connect customers to thousands of consultants who have confirmed they are offering remote consultations.

Particular focus is being placed on innovations to support people with heart problems and cancer, who are considered vulnerable to COVID-19, and who may have put off seeking help during the pandemic.

Alex Perry (pictured), CEO of Bupa UK Insurance, said: “This pandemic has seen a huge increase in the use of healthcare delivered by phone, video or in the home.

“Now more than ever, customers are looking for safe and convenient ways to access advice and care to support their physical and mental health. Bupa has been at forefront of innovative new services over the past few years and expanded them in response to this crisis. Bupa from Home provides reassurance for customers knowing they can speak to a full range of experts easily and often on the same day, to get the help, support and advice they want and need.”

Current Bupa From Home offer includes:

Fast support for cancer, mental health and MSK: the Direct Access team can assess a customer’s symptoms to provide fast reassurance or refer on to a specialist, often without needing to see a GP first.

See a GP from home: access to expert advice, diagnosis and prescriptions 24 hours a day, 7 days a week through our video GP service, in partnership with Babylon.

Talk to a nurse 24/7: customers can call our Anytime HealthLine for general health and wellbeing advice. Lines are open and available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Remote consultant appointments: telephone and video consultations with a Bupa-recognised consultant.

Support for mental health and wellbeing: customers with mental health cover in their policies now have the option of consultations with Bupa-recognised therapists over the phone or video, plus on-line cognitive behavioural therapy. Parents and carers of children can also call our Family Mental HealthLine where our trained advisers and mental health nurses can offer support.