Bupa UK Foundation partners with mental health charity Mind

The Bupa UK Foundation has formed a partnership with mental health charity Mind to try to improve the mental health of children and young people.

Research suggests one in seven young people having a diagnosable mental health problem.

The Bupa UK Foundation is supporting Mind in developing a set of online information resources designed for children and young people aged 11 to 25.

They provide guidance on how to improve their mental health and access the support they need.

The goal is to help 2.5 million people by 2022.

Alex Cole, chair of the Bupa UK Foundation, said the resources are written specifically for younger people in the language they use.

“The Bupa Foundation supports initiatives that provide meaningful and practical support for people – exactly like this. We want to help young people get the mental health support they need, when they need it,” he explained.

Paul Farmer, chief executive of Mind, said young people experiencing mental health problems for the first time may struggle to know where to go for support.

Resources on topics such as understanding feelings, opening up and talking to your doctor are already available on the Mind website, with more being developed over the next three years. People working at Bupa will provide support by taking on a variety of fundraising challenges for Mind and offering their skills to provide pro-bono support to the charity.