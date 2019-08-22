Bupa Australia and New Zealand appoints chief customer and strategy officer

Gerald Marion has been appointed chief customer and strategy officer of Bupa Australia and New Zealand.

Marion (pictured) joins Bupa from EY, where he was most recently a partner in its Strategy and Customer practice and where he partnered with Bupa on a number of projects in recent years.

Prior to EY, Marion has held roles at Deloitte and in the banking and private equity sectors.

Hisham El-Ansary, CEO of Bupa A&NZ, said: “I am delighted to announce the appointment of Gerald Marion as our new chief customer and strategy officer. He has a key understanding of our businesses and customer challenges. Gerald will be a valuable addition to Bupa’s Executive team and help us make a step change in how we think about and deliver for our customers.”