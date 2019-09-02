Health Insurance & Protection is part of the Business Intelligence Division of Informa PLC

Broker Be Wiser joins BIBA

Personal lines specialist also sells protection and health insurance
Emily Perryman 2nd September 2019

Insurance broker Be Wiser has joined the British Insurance Brokers Association (BIBA). 

The business, which is based in Andover, specialises in personal lines and also sells income protection, life cover and private medical insurance through a partnership with Assured Futures.

Steve White, BIBA’s chief executive, said Be Wiser is a forward looking company which focuses on training and technology.

Mark Bower-Dyke, Be Wiser’s chairman, added: “Being part of BIBA makes absolute sense in terms of the representation we can benefit from on regulation, lobbying and market issues.”

