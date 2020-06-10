Specialist provider working with Square Health to deliver even more accurate pricing for insurer and customer

British Friendly has reintroduced in-person medical screenings after suspending them due to COVID-19 and implementing virtual screenings instead.

Virtual screenings will continue but in the “few” instances where a virtual screening is not possible, British Friendly will now be able to offer a physical screening if the applicant is happy for a nurse to visit them.

The specialist protection provider’s announcement comes in the same week as Aegon, LV= and Vitality said they are all reintroducing face-to-face medical screenings.

It is hoped that in-person medical screenings can give a more accurate picture of a individual’s health and risk profile which could, in turn, deliver more accurate pricing for the insurer and better value for the customer.

Medical screenings are sometimes required as part of the underwriting process for new applicants and are conducted by nurses from British Friendly’s partner Square Health. The nurses will adhere to strict procedures and will be wearing full personal protective equipment.

Gordon Hull, CEO of British Friendly, said: the provider has been working hard to underwrite advisers’ clients as quickly as possible.

He said: “We are now pleased to be able to offer a further step towards normality after recent weeks.

“British Friendly will be working with Square Health to assess the impact that virtual screenings has had on the underwriting experience and how this might influence underwriting approaches in future.”

In April, British Friendly announced three changes to its underwriting processes in order to help advisers to put clients on-risk quicker. These are the withdrawal of non-medical limits, the introduction of ‘Little T’ tele-interviewing and the introduction of virtual screenings.