Specialist income protection provider British Friendly has appointed Simon Owens as Chief Financial Officer.

Owens (pictured) has over 20 years of experience in senior finance and commercial roles in the life and pensions industry and joins British Friendly after serving as the Finance and Operations Director for Legal & General’s financial advice business.

Since leaving accounting practice, Owen has held a number of UK and European leadership positions with IBM and Aviva, as well as L&G.

British Friendly has also appointed a new Company Secretary, Jill Chipchase.

Both Owen and Chipchase will report directly to Chief Executive Gordon Hull.

Owens said: “I am delighted to have joined the incredible team at British Friendly.

“The society’s purpose of being a trusted and relevant provider of financial support in times of need has never been more relevant.

“The society is in an extremely strong position to ‘do the right thing’ through protecting members and supporting our intermediary partners, and I look forward to contributing to British Friendly’s future development.”

Hull said: “As British Friendly strives to make income protection available to as many people as possible, Simon’s appointment strengthens our senior management team at a time of great change and opportunity.

“We have exciting plans ahead and I’m very pleased to have both Simon and Jill join us.”