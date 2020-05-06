Processed with Focos

The British Insurance Brokers’ Association (BIBA) has announced a number of changes to its main Board.

The changes largely consists of members who serve for a maximum term of six years on the board and as chair of one of the association’s advisory boards – a governance structure that was created after Steve White was appointed CEO in 2013.

Chris Rolland (pictured), Group CEO of travel insurance specialist AllClear, succeeds Tim Ryan of Ryans Insurance as chair of the Networks and MGA Advisory Board.

Paul Dickson, CEO of Innovation Broking, takes up the position of Chair of the Smaller Brokers Advisory Board, with Karen Weir of Weir Insurance as his Deputy Chair. Both are appointed to the BIBA Board in place of Andrew Gibbons of Mason Owen and Ashley Rogoff of Ashley Page.

Dickson will also Chair BIBA’s Finance Committee.

Carl Evans, Group Chief Executive at Griffiths & Armour, takes over from Peter Blanc of Aston Lark to lead the Larger Brokers’ Advisory Board.

Jane Kielty, Managing Director of Aon’s UK retail business, has recently taken over from Paul Anscombe of Seventeen Group at the helm of BIBA’s Insurance Brokers’ Standard Council and joins the Board.

Finally, BIBA has also made an internal appointment to the Board. Lindsay Campbell who has more than 20 years’ experience managing BIBA’s annual conference and exhibition while in the role of Executive Assistant and Company Secretary and takes up a new role of Conference Director, which is a main Board position.

BIBA Chair Jonathan Evans said: “Over the last seven years having a structure that allows BIBA to be run by members for members has contributed to our effectiveness.

“Having various members on our Board gives us the opportunity to understand where best to focus our resources. I am immensely grateful to those brokers who have helped steer us for the last six years and wish them continued success.

“We welcome the new board members and the contributions and indeed challenges they will bring to help BIBA navigate the coming years.”