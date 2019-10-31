Health Insurance & Protection is part of the Business Intelligence Division of Informa PLC

BIBA launches Brexit hub for brokers

Impact of a no-deal could be significant for many firms
Emily Perryman 31st October 2019

The British Insurance Brokers’ Association (BIBA) has launched an online Brexit hub for brokers.

The association warned that with the prospect of a no-deal still a potential, the impact on many firms could be significant.

The website aims to help brokers understand where they may have exposures to a no-deal Brexit and provides steps that may need to be taken to mitigate those where possible.

KPMG helped BIBA create the tool.

Steve White, BIBA chief executive, said he hopes the site will help brokers from all firms navigate Brexit.

“In these uncertain times it’s important that us as a membership organisation lead the way in terms of guidance for all,” he added.

