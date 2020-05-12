The British Insurance Brokers’ Association (BIBA) has renewed its member scheme for non-standard medical travel insurance with AllClear.

The scheme, first launched in 2011, provides specialist cover for customers who find obtaining travel insurance more challenging because of pre-existing medical conditions or age.

A spokesman for BIBA said the trade body had been working closely with AllClear on the financial Conduct Authority’s review of travel insurance signposting for consumers with medical conditions.

Through BIBA’s members they will continue to help provide vulnerable customers with access to travel insurance via the scheme.

Graeme Trudgill, BIBA Executive Director, added: “We are proud of our medical travel scheme and the benefits that it gives customers and members. AllClear has proved to be a strong long-standing scheme provider that has not only provided an excellent scheme to our members but has put in a lot of effort to help improve signposting and access to insurance for people with medical conditions.”

Chris Rolland, CEO of AllClear Insurance, who is on the board of BIBA, said: “We are both delighted and proud to be re-appointed by BIBA to continue to provide this well-received and popular scheme to BIBA’s members. Our relationship with BIBA goes from strength to strength and we have valued their support and help throughout the time of the FCA’s review of signposting for vulnerable customers.

“It is an unprecedented time for everyone, particularly for those of us involved in travel but we are confident that working alongside BIBA we will continue to provide products and extensive coverage that will resonate well with BIBA’s members and their customers alike.”