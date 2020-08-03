Leeds-based employee benefits consultancy (EBC) Bartlett Group has become the latest organisation to join trade body GRiD (Group Risk Development).

A spokesman for GRiD said that the EBC will now have access to research, data and experts in the industry via GRiD.will help ensure its group risk proposition meets the ever-changing needs of its corporate clients.

He said GRiD’s Training Academy will also be of “particular value in building technical knowledge, particularly for those new to the industry within the company”.

Steve Bridger (pictured), chair of GRiD said: “Our industry never stands still, and this is reflected in the continual developments within GRiD, from the formation of our Workplace Public Policy Committee earlier this year through to the launch of our online Training Academy this month.

“We work hard to ensure our members get value, and we very much welcome Bartlett Group to our organisation.”