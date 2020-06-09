AXA PPP healthcare has appointed Anna Matty is its new Chief Operating Officer. She succeeds Mark Howes, who is retiring in July.

Previously Global Vice President, Decision Analytics, Strategic Programmes for Experian, Matty (pictured) will take up her post on 22 July 2020, reporting to AXA PPP healthcare CEO Tracy Garrad.

Garrad said: “Anna understands what makes a business successful from a customer’s point of view. She has a strategic approach and proven track record of delivering successful transformation programmes.

“Her arrival coincides with an exciting time to join our business and I am looking forward to her input to the data driven approach to the services we are working towards.”

Matty said: “I look forward to bringing my insight and experience to helping AXA PPP healthcare achieve its ambition of becoming a business that’s truly there for its customers throughout their lives, empowering them to be the best version of themselves.”