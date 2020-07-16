New appointment also held roles at AIG and Zurich

AXA PPP healthcare has appointed Andy McClure as Marketing and Proposition Director for AXA PPP healthcare.

McClure joins AXA PPP following his role as Managing Director, International Marketing & Communications, at Marsh.

Prior to that, he hels senior roles at AIG and Zurich Insurance. He succeeds Joanna Hall, who has been interim Head of Marketing and Innovation for AXA PPP.

A spokesman for the provider said McClure, who will report to CEO Tracy Garrad, will continue its focus on building the organisation’s ability “to help its customers by using data-driven insights to deliver new, innovative services”.

McClure said: “I can’t think of many things that are more important than supporting people with their health and wellbeing. I’m excited to be part of the journey to broaden the brand beyond health insurance, harnessing customer insight to create truly meaningful customer experiences. This role offers me an opportunity to make a real difference to our members’ lives.”