AXA – Global Healthcare appoints regional head of Europe

International healthcare specialist AXA – Global Healthcare has appointed Gordon Delaney as regional head of Europe.

Delaney (pictured), who has 15 years of experience in the financial services market, has spent much of his career with Allianz Care, most recently as head of sales and distribution for Northern, Central and Eastern Europe.

In his new role, he will oversee AXA – Global Healthcare’s newest distribution hub, based in Dublin.

He will be responsible for driving distribution throughout Europe, retaining and growing business in the region, as well as continuing to develop relationships with key partners.

Delaney said: “I joined AXA – Global Healthcare because of its unique position in what’s an increasingly complex market. With the weight of the AXA brand and the businesses’ global capabilities I feel the potential to collaborate and grow the business is massive.

“To do this it’s vital we put our customers first and the new European hub allows us to do so while providing a fantastic platform to develop the business further.”

Kevin Melton, global head of sales and marketing AXA – Global Healthcare, said: “Considering his extensive experience we’re looking forward to realising the value that Gordon will bring to our global team.

“Together with our distribution hubs in the UK and Hong Kong, and AXA’s capabilities in the Middle East, our new European hub demonstrates our continued commitment to the global healthcare market and our ability to meet the regional needs of clients, on a global scale.”