Now loses major PMI client - and another provider in the sector pulls back too

Aviva has switched the supplier of its digital GP services from Now Healthcare to Square Health, Health Insurance & Protection can reveal.

HI&P understands that Now Healthcare has also lost a contract with another major provider in the sector.

Now Healthcare, which was founded in 2014, was one of the first providers of remote/virtual GP and healthcare services to have had a major impact in the UK, providing three million people with access to doctors and other health professionals.

Clients have included major medical insurers, while the organisation has a significant deal with the NHS too.

Aviva would have been one of its top clients but while the Now Healthcare website continues to show Aviva branding, the relationship has come to an end.

Steve Bridger, Managing Director of UK Health at Aviva, confirmed that Now Healthcare would no longer be delivering services to its customers.

He said: “We are informing customers and their intermediaries that the Aviva Digital GP app that we offer on some of our policies as an added-value service will now be provided by Square Health, following a supplier review.

“We are confident the new service will enable us to continue to provide high quality services, while meeting our customers’ evolving digital healthcare needs.

Bridger said that the updated app from Square Health includes several enhancements, including longer video consultations with GPs, video consultation availability 24 hours a day and seven days a week and wider geographical coverage to include the Channel Islands and the Isle of Man.

He said: “We are delighted to be working with Square Health, which has strong clinical credentials and a CQC rating of ‘Good’ across all five CQC metrics.

“The Aviva Digital GP app is available to more than 800,000 customers with Aviva PMI and on some corporate pension and protection policies.”