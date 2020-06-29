Special focus on support for families with children

Aviva paid out 93.1% of critical illness claims in 2019, 85.7% of income protection claims and 98.6% of life insurance claims.

The life office said that in total, it paid out £982m in protection claims, with more than 26,500 people receiving benefits.

Aviva’s protection claims stats at a glance

The provider also said it paid out £5m in CI claims for children, to 263 families.

A spokesman for Aviva said that 48% of children’s CI claims were for cancer, “particularly” blood cancer.

The provider has introduced a new proposition – dubbed “Project Teddy” – which includes initiatives including a gift-giving service, where claims handlers will, after getting to know family members, send a bespoke present to them during the difficult time of claims process.