Aston Lark, the Chartered insurance broker backed by Goldman Sachs, has completed the acquisition of Incepta Risk Management – its second major purchase in a week.

The deal follows its acquisition of specialist Employee Benefits intermediary PHM Limited just a few days ago.

Peter Blanc, Aston Lark’s CEO, said the PHM and Incepta deals will not be the last – and he is looking to speak to other individuals, teams or businesses looking for a new opportunity.

Incepta is an established Lloyd’s broker, with nine staff based in Fenchurch Street in the City, offering solutions to clients and customers, direct and wholesale.

Blanc said that Aston Lark is well known for its regional presence, but sees the London Market becoming “increasingly important to the group and a key element of our future growth strategy”.

Incepta Director Paul Smith said: “Joining the Aston Lark group was a logical step for us as they conduct their business in the same way we do. It’s an extremely good fit for both Aston Lark and ourselves and the future is very bright for our team and our customers.”

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.