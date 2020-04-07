Jim Stevenson to focus on clients in the Midlands and South West

Aston Lark has appointed Jim Stevenson as associate director to head up their new Cheltenham office.

Stevenson joins the consultancy after a 19-year career at Clarke Roxburgh, Jelf and Marsh Commercial where he was regional director in the South Midlands and South Wales leading offices in Worcester, Cheltenham, Bath, Swindon, Cardiff and Swansea.

Previously, he spent 12 years with Commercial Union, CGU, Norwich Union and Aviva. He brings more than 30 years of commercial insurance and risk management experience and leadership to Aston Lark.

The new Cheltenham office will cover Gloucestershire, Herefordshire and Worcestershire and further afield across the Midlands and South West.

Peter Blanc, group CEO of Aston Lark, said: “Aston Lark is first and foremost about looking after clients. Jim clearly shares our passion for customer service and, with his wealth of experience and depth of relationships, I’m looking forward to seeing our new Cheltenham office go from strength to strength.

“We plan to carry on recruiting and growing organically across the country and welcome discussions with like-minded individuals. I wish Jim all the very best as he builds a new office from scratch as part of the Aston Lark family”.

Stevenson said: “I had a great opportunity to reflect and consider my next role carefully. Aston Lark has had an exceptional trajectory since its merger, with integrity and customers at the core of its strategy.

“The recent investment by Goldman Sachs continues to drive growth and I look forward to working with Peter and the Aston Lark team to introduce their insurance and employee benefits proposition into this greenfield region for the group.”