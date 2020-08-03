Aston Lark, the chartered insurance broker backed by Goldman Sachs, has today announced the acquisition of specialist Employee Benefits intermediary PHM Limited.

Private Healthcare Managers (PHM) looks after SME and corporate clients with around £4m GWP per annum across its portfolio.

Peter Blanc, Aston Lark Group CEO, said: “Employee benefits, and private medical insurance [PMI] in particular, is a key growth area for Aston Lark.

“I’m pleased to welcome them to our growing employee benefits practice, and I look forward to seeing them help both existing and new customers with their group risk and PMI needs.”

PHM director Nick Petty said: “Our business has grown rapidly in the last few years and, with much acquisition and consolidation in our sector, we have been approached on numerous occasions by larger corporate brokers looking to strengthen their employee benefit proposition.

“When Aston Lark showed an interest we met with Peter Blanc and his team in London and it is clear both from that initial meeting and from anyone you talk to in the industry that they are growing a great business.

“Their continued focus on personal service coupled with exceptional talent in all areas of the business and the solid financial backing of Goldman Sachs is a winning formula.”