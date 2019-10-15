Association of Financial Mutuals names new chair

The Association of Financial Mutuals (AFM), which represents mutual insurers, friendly societies and other financial mutuals in the UK, has appointed Jane Nelson as its new chair.

Nelson takes over from Andy Chapman, chief executive of The Exeter, who has been chairman since 2016.

She was previously vice-chair of the AFM and has been chief executive of friendly society The Oddfellows since 2012.

“I am delighted to be taking over as chair of the AFM and keen to work with my colleagues on the board to further help and advise our members,” Nelson said. “Despite our members’ different business models, we all share some very similar challenges within this regulated industry.”

Martin Shaw, chief executive of the AFM, added that under Andy Chapman’s chairmanship the AFM has strengthened its reputation, broadened its role and successfully delivered on the interests of its members.

“During that period, Jane has, in her capacity as vice-chair, supported our work extensively and contributed immeasurably to our effectiveness,” he said.