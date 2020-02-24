Health Insurance & Protection is part of the Business Intelligence Division of Informa PLC

Association of Financial Mutuals joins IPTF

Mutuals and friendly societies pioneered income protection
Emily Perryman 24th February 2020

The Association of Financial Mutuals (AFM) has joined the Income Protection Task Force (IPTF) as an associate member.

The IPTF promotes awareness of income protection (IP) among all parts of the life and health insurance industry and among consumers.

Martin Shaw, chief executive of the AFM, said the campaign group has done more than anyone else to keep IP on the radar.

“With many mutuals offering IP, often with unique product features and to niche audiences, we are optimistic that messages about the value and relevance of IP can build further on recent growth in demand for the product,” he added.

Roy McLoughlin, co-chair of the IPTF, said mutual and friendly societies were in many ways the pioneers of IP.

“IP sales are on a welcome upward trajectory and along with the relaunch of Seven Families, it is important to have the whole industry joining forces to promote the most important protection messages,” he stated.

