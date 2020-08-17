Aspen Healthcare, the private hospital and healthcare provider, has appointed Dr Zoltan Varga as its new Chief Medical Officer and Medical Director.

Dr Varga (pictured) has over 34 years of experience in delivering and leading healthcare organisations.

He has board level experience in strategy, clinical service development, private health insurance, medical leadership and health policy roles in the private and in the public health sector in the UK and overseas.

He has also served as a doctor in Europe, the US and Australasia.

Dr Varga He joins the Aspen team from Bupa where he previously worked for six years, most recently holding the position of Director – Medical Policy & Health Services Utilisation and prior to that, Healthcare and Utilisation Management.

His previous roles include Commercial Development Director at Serco Health UK/EUROPE, Director of Operations (UK/Europe) at InterHealth Canada UK and Executive Director at Association of Innovative Pharmaceutical Manufactures.