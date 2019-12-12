Health Insurance & Protection is part of the Business Intelligence Division of Informa PLC

Health Insurance & Protection
Anorak hires distribution team

Former Synaptic Software MD is named distribution director
Emily Perryman 12th December 2019

Anorak Technologies, the digital protection advice platform, has appointed Adam Byford as distribution director to head a newly created team.

Byford (pictured) is the former managing director of Synaptic Software, a financial services research software company. 

Joining Byford are Phil Roach and Jo Wilkie. Roach, who was formerly at real-time information platform Dataminr, will be Anorak’s head of enterprise sales and will be responsible for driving the firm’s expansion within the bancassurance market and with large financial institutions.

Wilkie brings over 15 years of experience working in technology roles with portals and insurers including iPipeline, Iress and Vitality. As senior commercial manager, Wilkie’s focus will be to manage Anorak’s relationship with life insurers and intermediaries.

Byford said Anorak will continue to deploy its technology, “creating a new distribution eco-system for the protection sector as well as enabling carriers and intermediaries to benefit from our innovative platform.” 

David Vanek, chief executive of Anorak, claimed there will be a significant channel shift in the next five years with direct, bancassurance and alternative platforms gaining traction and growing the overall market. 

