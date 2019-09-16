AMII names first two speakers for Health and Wellbeing Summit

The Association of Medical Insurers and Intermediaries (AMII) has named the first two speakers for its annual Health and Wellbeing Summit.

Prof Willie Hamilton (pictured), professor of primary care diagnostics at the University of Exeter, will be attending AMII’s “2020 Vision – Planning for the new decade” Summit, which takes place on 21 November.

Hamilton’s research has had a major impact on improving earlier diagnosis of cancer in the UK. His work – including his leadership on the NICE guidelines – has contributed to reducing the number of avoidable cancer deaths nationwide by 10,000.

The other speaker is Simon Jack, business editor at the BBC, who will speak on the current business and political climate. Having begun his career as a banker, Jack has presented a variety of business and financial programmes and podcasts for the BBC.

The event will focus on both the current industry climate and healthcare plans for the upcoming decade.

Stuart Scullion, executive chairman of AMII, said the industry needs to prepare for the changes that will be important in the upcoming decade.

“With our first two speakers we are bringing big names in the world of business broadcasting and healthcare research to the stage and I’m thrilled to welcome Simon and Willie to our flagship event to share their vision on some of the most pressing issues and developments in the healthcare industry,” he added.

The event will start at 9.45am at One Great George Street, Westminster, London. It is free to attend for all specialist healthcare insurance intermediaries.