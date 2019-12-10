Amazon gains access to NHS healthcare data under Alexa deal

Amazon is gaining access to all the healthcare information gathered by the NHS as part of a deal between the Department of Health and Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant, according to reports.

The tie-up, which was first announced in July, aimed to reduce pressure on GPs and pharmacists by providing NHS health advice to users.

However, a government contract revealed under Freedom of Information laws shows Amazon could access more than just NHS website data.

According to the Sunday Times, the $863bn company can access “all healthcare information” gathered by the NHS, including “symptoms, causes and definitions”. It also gets “all related copyrightable content and data and other materials”, excluding patient data.

Amazon can use the information to make, advertise and sell “new products, applications, cloud-based services and/or distributed software” and can share it with third parties.

A commercial lawyer, who analysed the contract, told the newspaper: “The most alarming thing is that Amazon isn’t paying anything for this and the data is very valuable. The NHS is one of the leaders in the world in collecting this data, so it’s incredible really that it is not charging for it.”

A spokesman for NHSX, which is behind the digital transformation of the health service, said: “No patient data is being provided to this company by the NHS, which takes data privacy extremely seriously and has put appropriate safeguards in place.”

Amazon said the tie-up only involved content already on the NHS website.

However, Eva Blum-Dumontet of Privacy International, which obtained the contract, said it was problematic that Amazon could profit from products it made “using and exploiting” the NHS data. She also said it was “very worrying” that Amazon “gets to control how publicity is worded”.

The contract states the government “may not issue a press release or any other publicity in connection with or related to this agreement or Amazon’s use of licensor content without prior written consent”.