Allianz Partners, the international private medical insurance and healthcare provider, has made a number of senior appointments within its sales team.

Allianz Partners Chief Sales Officer, International Health, David Myers (pictured) has led the changes, following his appointment late last year. Among the new appointments and promotions, Alex Bender has been appointed Head of Client and Broker Relationship Management.

Patrick Lawlor is now Head of Sales and Distribution for UK, Ireland and Northern Europe.

Craig Norrey takes on the role of Middle East and Africa (MEA) Regional Manager for individual, SME and mid-corporate business.

Bender has been with Allianz for 14 years and most recently held the position of Global Head of Client Relationship Management, International Health.

Norrey joins Allianz Partners’ international health line of business with more than eight years of sales and broker experience in the MEA region, having previously held senior positions in AES International and Lifecare International.

In addition, Ciaran Finn joins the team as Business Performance Lead with responsibility for the Sales Technology & Intelligence unit. Moving from a previous operational role, Finn has been with Allianz for eight years.

Chief Sales Officer Myers said: “One of the strategic goals for our international health business is to become more broker-focused and to not only maintain, but to nurture the strong relationships we’ve developed in recent years across the global broker community.

“This restructuring of the sales team reiterates our commitment to the intermediary channel. Alex, Patrick, Craig and Ciaran bring extensive knowledge and experience to their new roles and I’m looking forward to working closely with each of them over the months and years ahead.”