Allianz Care chief financial officer appointment

Allianz Partners has announced that Diane Babson is to take up the role of chief financial officer (CFO) of its international private medical insurance brand, Allianz Care.

The appointment follows the retirement of finance director and deputy CEO, Frank Mee.

Babson (pictured) joined Allianz Partners in 2015 as CFO for the US and Americas Region, bringing more than 15 years of experience across multiple financial disciplines.

She holds a degree in accounting from the University of Massachusetts and a MBA from the University of North Carolina-Wilmington.

Ida Luka-Lognoné, CEO of Allianz Partners, said: “Diane is a seasoned finance executive with vast experience and we are delighted she is joining us following a number of very successful years leading the finance operations for the US and Americas.

“Diane is a strong leader and strategic business partner, and I am very much looking forward to working with her at Allianz Care.”

Mee retires from the business after more than 30 years of service. He began his career with Allianz in 1986 and was one of the founders of the international health line of business.

Luka-Lognoné said: “It has been a privilege for me to work alongside Frank since I joined the company. His dedication to the business and wealth of knowledge has always been an enormous asset to the team. I wish him a happy and fulfilling retirement.”