Alison Martin to succeed Amanda Blanc as Zurich EMEA boss

Zurich Insurance Group has appointed Alison Martin to the role of CEO Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA) and Bank Distribution with immediate effect, succeeding Amanda Blanc who recently left the business.

Martin will continue to oversee the Group Risk Management function for a limited period of time until a successor has been appointed.

She joined Zurich in October 2017 and assumed the role of group chief risk officer in January 2018. She joined Zurich from Swiss Re, where she was head of Life & Health Business Management globally, for the four years prior to joining Zurich.

In her 14 years at Swiss Re, Martin held a series of senior management positions focused on transformation, commercial business and value creation.

Mario Greco, Zurich Group CEO, said: “Alison is perfectly suited for this role. She is an enthusiastic leader who combines industry expertise with the right mix of customer focus, people management and commercial experience.

“She is a mature leader with a strong international background. I am confident she will successfully expand our capabilities to meet customer needs in the region. She knows our culture, she knows our business and is well suited to take our EMEA business to the next level.”

The appointment is subject to regulatory approval.