The performance of AIG, Aviva and Guardian is put under the spotlight this month by Protection Guru, FTRC’s independent protection technical and research service for advisers.

The analysis looks at providers’ abilities to support protection advisers and their clients in ten key operational areas.

Protection Gurus’s analysis gives Guardian an overall score of 6/10, while AIG and Aviva both received 5.7/10.

This is the second of Protection Guru’s operational ratings reports in a series which benchmarks twelve of the UK’s leading insurance providers on ten key areas where advisers and clients interact with their insurer. The areas where each insurer needs to improve are indicated by a heatmap visual.

The first three insurers to be included were Zurich, The Exeter and Scottish Widows.

Protection Guru will be publishing the scores for three new insurers each week and advisers can access each report in full via protectionguru.co.uk.