Aegon UK, the protection and life & pensions provider, has launched an advanced, secure email communication system that it claims will bolster its efforts to keep cyber-crime at bay still further.

The Unipass Mailock system, provided by Origo and Beyond Encryption, is being introduced in addition to the life office’s existing data controls.

An Aegon spokesman said the move will further bolster its ability to prevent sensitive information being issued either by human error or that might be at risk of cyber-crime.

Aegon UK distribution boss Ronnie Taylor: Integration process of Unipass Mailock with Unipass Identify will be ‘effortless process’

The Unipass Mailock system uses advanced encryption to make sure both the sender and recipient can precisely authenticate each other’s identity.

The Aegon spokesman said the move enables providers, advisers and their clients to communicate “safe in the knowledge that they know exactly who they are communicating with”.

The spokesman said that as well as data breaches resulting from human error, fraud from email interception is “a very real issue” with figures from UK Finance showing that “push payment fraud” resulted in hundreds of millions of pounds of losses last year.

Push payment fraud often involves the interception of emails followed by a message asking an individual to make a payment to an account controlled by a scammer.

Ronnie Taylor, Chief Distribution Officer, at Aegon, said the initiative is another enhancement designed to help keep advisers and their customers safe.

Taylor said: “We have a responsibility to protect sensitive data in all our communications and the launch of the Unipass Mailock system adds to the existing system controls we have in place to protect against fraud.

“The flexibility of the solution means that regardless of whether an adviser is already using it with their clients or it’s their first time, the integration with Unipass Identify makes it an effortless process.”

Anthony Rafferty, Managing Director of Origo, said reports of data breaches are arising on a regular basis.

He said: “We are operating in a world where disclosure of information through cyber-crime and/or simple human error is now a threat on many levels, including regulatory, to providers, advisers and their clients alike.

“One way we can better keep our data and communications secure is by incorporating a military-grade encrypted email within our processes and procedures. This needs to become the norm if companies and individuals want to reduce risks when sending personal and confidential information via email.”