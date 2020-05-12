Aegon UK has donated a total of £250,000 to various charities to aid the coronavirus relief effort and support the Aegon corporate charity partners.

Two national charities heavily involved in the coronavirus relief effort were selected by employees to receive a donation of £100,000 each.

Aegon UK CEO Mike Holliday-Williams: ‘Inspired’ by efforts of employees to help charities during lockdown

The Royal Voluntary Service works to minimise the impact of coronavirus on older and vulnerable people who might be feeling more worried and isolated than ever before.

The Trussell Trust which, in the last two weeks of March, provided over 6,250 emergency food parcels to people in crisis each day and close to 3,000 for children every single day.

In addition to this, the nine employee selected charity partners for 2020 (listed below) also each received a share of £50,000.

Donations to Aegon UK charity partners are usually raised through employee fundraising which is then matched by the business. On this occasion Aegon UK has made a specific company donation to support charities through the coronavirus crisis.

Another £8,000 raised by staff across the Aegon UK sites in Edinburgh, London, Witham, Salford and Peterborough alongside Atos colleagues was also donated to the corporate charity partners last month.

Mike Holliday-Williams, CEO, Aegon UK, said: “Right now, charities need our support more than ever. The work they do is crucial to the community so it was important to everyone at Aegon UK that we support not only our charity partners but also other charities helping with the coronavirus effort.

“The demand on their services is huge and their work in communities across the UK has never been more vital.

“It’s incredibly inspiring to see that even while our employees are staying safe at home dealing with their own individual lockdown challenges, they continue to show their dedication and commitment to giving back to those who need it most.”