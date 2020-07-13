Content and research, joint events and webinars, and online services and tool creation all planned for rest of 2020

Aegon has become the first founder partner of The Initiative for Financial Wellbeing (IFW).

One of the world’s largest providers of life insurance, pensions and asset management will support the IFW, a not-for-profit organisation launched in 2019 to support the financial planning industry with financial wellbeing initiatives, currently has 160 members across the financial advice, planning and coaching community.

The agreement with Aegon will see the IFW partner with the business to promote and support financial wellbeing among their clients and employees.

This will include a number of initiatives throughout 2020, such as developing content and research, joint events and webinars, and online services and tool creation.

A spokesman for the IFW said the is actively seeking corporates to partner with, has recently launched a series of initiatives to support people with managing their financial wellbeing as they consider their financial resilience during the current crisis. The newly launched Financial Coaching Stream includes a package of financial wellbeing support including budgeting and money saving webinars, financial coaching, and group support with a network of financial coaches.

Aegon UK launched its first Financial Wellbeing report in 2018.