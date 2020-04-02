advo, the employee benefits and HR consultancy, has been awarded the globally-recognised ISO 27001 accreditation.

The certification is only awarded to those organisations that can demonstrate robust information security and cyber security protocols.

Running a ‘tight cyber ship’: advo directors (from top and bottom, left-to-right) Colin Boxall, Kevin Crew, Larry Bulmer and Gill Matteo

From inception to completion, ISO 27001 – and its many parts – was secured by advo within five months.

advo Commercial Director Colin Boxall said the fast implementation was “an incredible achievement” and was jointly led by advo Operations Director Gill Mateo and IT Director Kevin Crew.

Boxall said: “We are absolutely delighted that the hard work, at every level of the organisation, has paid off.

“This recognition of advo’s competence and reliability when it comes to cyber security and management of data is an important piece of the jigsaw in advo’s continued growth. We are confident advo now runs a ‘tight cyber ship’ and can weather cyber storms.”

Boxall said that advo’s proposition is increasingly dependent on technology and data-management and so the accreditation is essential to compete on a level playing-field with larger advisory firms.

He added: “advo operates in an ever-changing business landscape. Client technology expectations, global advisory firms expanding into SME markets and far-reaching new legalisation mean that without the ability to adapt, advo would, like many competitors, have ceased trading.”

Matteo said: “As an Investors-in-People Gold employer we have independent validation that we care for, and support our staff.

“ISO 00027 demonstrates the same for our in-house technology and data control protocols, giving us a security ‘Kitemark’. Its integration made advo, as a whole, better organised, better prepared to deliver better service to clients.”

Crew added: “We see change as opportunity. GDPR was a boon creating a ‘do it now’ mentality driving a top-to-bottom security reorganisation leading to better interaction with clients and confidence to attempt ISO 27001 accreditation.

“We are now better prepared and able to cope effectively for all business disruptions and emergencies, which gave us confidence and a firm footing when reorganising to maintain our services during the COVID-19 disruption.”