Fellow directors say 'hard work, passion and empathy' helped take former teenage admin assistant all the way to the Board

Lucy Pearce has joined the board of directors at employee benefits and services consultancy advo group.

Pearce takes on the role of Commercial Director, after first starting her career at the company in her teenage years in a junior administration role.

Colin Boxall, previously Commercial Director and now Executive Director at advo, said that Pearce is a “true advonian who represents what we are all about”.

Boxall said: “She has passion, empathy, compassion, works hard and has a commitment to do the right thing.”

After three years at Gissings, where she looked after the IALOB (International Association of London and Overseas Banks) portfolio, Pearce rejoined advo in January 2011 working in a new business role.

She later moved back to managing a portfolio of clients before moving on to a team leader role.

Pearce then took on a full management role six years ago, before taking on further senior management responsibilities in 2017.

Boxall said: “This is a well-deserved promotion. Lucy has been instrumental over the last few years in advo’s growth. Her journey within advo typifies our approach of recruiting from the bottom up.

“The majority of advo management experiencing a similar career journey. Lucy’s promotion is an extremely popular decision with advo staff and is seen as a positive step in taking the group forward in the years ahead.”

Pearce said: “Looking back over the years my passion for advo, our proposition and our people has remained consistent. It’s been such a great journey so far and I’m honoured and proud to be part of the group and to have witnessed the growth and positive changes first hand.

“Being promoted to Director is a huge personal achievement, as well as an acknowledgment of the contributions I have made. I will continue to bring the same passion and drive I always have, working closely with the Director and Management teams, to ensure advo remains not just a great company for our clients to work with, but also for our staff to work for.”

Gill Mateo, Operation Director at advo, said: “I am so pleased for Lucy. She has worked so hard and really deserves this. I predict great things will happen for advo with Lucy as Commercial Director, and I am really looking forward to this next stage in the development of our business.”

Larry Bulmer, advo group’s CEO, said that welcoming Pearce as an advo Group director “marks another milestone in the growth and diversification of the group”.

He said: “Our clients are increasingly looking at more connected service delivery where the HR function is managed more holistically allowing services to be blended and complementary, rather than disjointed parts.

“Having a director with the remit to deliver services as one is a key part of meeting clients expectations, as the advo group evolves into a rounded HR outsource company.”